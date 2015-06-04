June 4 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers England:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: 1995, 2007, 2011

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1995, 2007, 2011)

Drawn in Group F with France, Colombia and Mexico

- -

Coach: Mark Sampson

Played as an amateur for the Cardiff Corinthians in minor league soccer, the 32-year-old Welshman has been in charge of the England team since 2013.

He began coaching in the minor leagues with Taff's Well when he was only 26 in 2008 and after three years there moved into coaching the women at Bristol Acadamy and guided them to two women's FA Cup finals and twice into UEFA competitions.

Worked under current Everton boss Roberto Martinez as the manager of Swansea City's Centre of Excellence when Martinez was in charge at Swansea City. His 19 England matches to date have produced 14 wins and only three defeats and he will be looking for a 15th win when they face hosts Canada in a friendly in Hamilton, Ontario on May 29.

- -

Key player: Steph Houghton. Age: 25. Defender

Became the face of the Great Britain team at the London Olympics three years ago when she scored three times in the group stages, including a superb winner when Britain beat Brazil at Wembley.

She has played up front and midfield for England but the captain is now the controlling influence at the back in the centre of the defence. Has played 53 times for her country, scoring seven goals.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 6

- -

How they qualified: Topped their qualifying group winning all 10 matches with a goal tally of 52-1.

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Siobhan Chamberlain, Karen Bardsley, Carly Telford.

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Alex Scott, Laura Bassett, Alex Greenwood, Claire Rafferty, Casey Stoney.

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs, Fara Williams, Jill Scott, Jade Moore, Karen Carney, Jo Potter, Katie Chapman.

Forwards: Toni Duggan, Eni Aluko, Lianne Sanderson, Jodie Taylor, Fran Kirby, Ellen White. (Compiled by Mike Collett; Editing by Frank Pingue)