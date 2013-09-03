Sept 3 England's already injury-ravaged squad trained without four more players on Tuesday in the latest blow to their preparations for forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Forwards Daniel Sturridge and Jermain Defoe, defender Steven Caulker and midfielder Jack Wilshere took part in a recovery session rather than full training.

Sturridge, who scored the winner when Liverpool beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, played that match with a thigh injury and England will hope he can shake it off in time for Friday's match at home to Moldova. but we

"He's here, that's the positive," England forward Theo Walcott told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Hopefully he can get over that knock and I think he played with it in the last game. So fingers crossed he's okay."

England, who lie second in Group H, two points behind Montenegro with a game in hand, travel to Ukraine next Tuesday after the Moldova encounter at Wembley for another qualifier.

They have already been hit by the withdrawal through injury of striker Wayne Rooney and defenders Glen Johnson and Phil Jones.

However, Walcott said the youngsters in the squad were ready to make the most of the absences.

"I think it is a great opportunity for the youngsters that are coming into the squad to take their chance," he said.

"I came in at such a young age and scored a hat-trick against Croatia, so anyone could come in and do that against Moldova or Ukraine. So there is chances there to be taken and if you are good enough the manager is going to play you."

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)