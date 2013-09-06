(Adds details)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Sept 6 England outclassed Moldova 4-0 to top World Cup qualifying Group H after two goals from Danny Welbeck and one each from captain Steven Gerrard and Rickie Lambert sealed a comfortable victory at Wembley on Friday.

The result gave England the perfect lift ahead of Tuesday's more difficult game in Ukraine, who kept alive their chances of qualifying for next year's finals in Brazil with a 9-0 rout of San Marino.

With previous group leaders Montenegro drawing 1-1 in Poland, England head the group with 15 points from seven matches ahead of Montenegro, who have played one game more, on goal difference. Ukraine have 14 points and Poland 10 from seven.

England went ahead through Gerrard who scored with a low strike after 12 minutes before Lambert made it 2-0 with a header in the 26th. Welbeck wrapped up the victory by scoring either side of halftime.

The match was effectively all over by the break after England totally dominated the opening 45 minutes with Gerrard, Jack Wilshere and Frank Lampard, winning his 99th cap, taking a firm grip on the midfield.

Moldova sit 123rd in FIFA's world rankings and England goalkeeper Joe Hart did not have to make a save.

The opener settled any England nerves and came after Welbeck jinked away from two defenders with some wonderful skill and cut the ball back for Gerrard to score with a low skimming shot from 25 metres which went in off the post.

Lambert, who scored with his first touch for England on his debut against Scotland three weeks ago, made it two with another header after goalkeeper Stanislav Namasco parried Theo Walcott's drive.

Welbeck made it 3-0 with a well taken goal in first-half stoppage time, collecting a long through ball from Walcott to outpace keeper Namasco and touch home.

His second came five minutes after the break when he dinked a left-foot shot into an empty net.

The only blot for England was Welbeck's booking before halftime for kicking the ball away which will keep him out of the Ukraine game. (Editing by Ken Ferris)