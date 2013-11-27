LONDON, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers
England:
Form and Prospects
England qualified for the World Cup with an unbeaten record
as European Group H winners. A rousing finale to their campaign
brought three wins and a draw from their last four matches,
during which they conceded just one goal.
Coach Roy Hodgson, who has previous World Cup experience
having taken Switzerland to the finals in 1994, has emerged with
credit from the campaign and will spend the next few months
considering which young players to take to Brazil alongside the
established names.
Under Hodgson, England play with relative caution based on a
solid defence, but when Hodgson picked winger Andros Townsend
against Montenegro in their penultimate qualifier, they played
with a refreshing attacking verve in a 4-1 victory.
If Wayne Rooney continues for the rest of the season the way
he has started brightly for Manchester United, and if veterans
Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard and the injury-prone Jack
Wilshere can perform to their best in midfield, England could
make a positive impact in Brazil.
They appear reasonably assured at the back, where Gary
Cahill and Phil Jagielka look to have succeeded John Terry and
Rio Ferdinand in the centre of defence. Goalkeeper Joe Hart, if
he regains his form, is usually hard to beat.
Up front, Rooney, with 38 England goals, is closing in on
Bobby Charlton's all-time record of 49, and his Manchester
United team mate Danny Welbeck is proving his worth with eight
goals in his first 20 internationals.
However, more than most of the other teams, it is what goes
on inside the players' heads that will probably determine how
successful a World Cup they have.
No European side has won the World Cup in South America. For
England to do so would require an enormous surge of self-belief
that is probably beyond them.
England have reached eight of the last nine World Cups, but
since their triumph in 1966 they have made the semi-finals only
once - almost a quarter of century ago, in Italy in 1990. A
similar achievement would be regarded as a big success in
Brazil.
Coach: Roy Hodgson
The hugely experienced 66-year-old has coached in many parts
of the world and has enjoyed a solid 18 months as boss with only
two defeats in open play in his first 23 matches - friendlies
against Sweden in November 2012 and Chile this month.
An old-school man of considerable charm and interests
outside of football, he brings a quiet dignity to the position
and, unusually for an England manager, has not endured a mauling
by the British media.
Hodgson is a conservative manager, but cannot be faulted for
experimenting with younger, promising players in the build-up to
the finals.
Key player: Wayne Rooney
At 28 years of age, Wayne Rooney is at the peak of his
physical powers. If England are to make an impression in the
finals, Rooney needs to play well.
The departure of Alex Ferguson from Manchester United
appears to have rejuvenated the striker. He has produced some
impressive, hard working performances in the early season and he
has carried that form into England's games as well.
He is also closing in on two landmarks - he is 12 matches
away from playing 100 times for England and 12 goals away from
beating former Manchester United idol Bobby Charlton's
long-standing national record of 49 England goals.
This will be Rooney's third World Cup, and after being sent
off in 2006 and not scoring in either 2006 or 2010, now would be
the perfect time to end that duck. He proved he can score in
Brazil, with a fine goal in England's 2-2 draw in Rio in June.
How they qualified: Winners European Group H
2012
Sept 7 Moldova A W 5-0 Lampard 2 (1pen), Defoe,
Baines Milner
Sept 11 Ukraine H D 1-1 Lampard pen
Oct 12 San Marino H W 5-0 Rooney 2, Welbeck 2,
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Oct 17 Poland A D 1-1 Rooney
2013
March 22 San Marino A W 8-0 Defoe 2, Sturridge,
Oxlade-Chamberlain,
Young, Lampard, Rooney, og
March 26 Montenegro H D 1-1 Rooney
Sept 6 Moldova H W 4-0 Welbeck 2, Gerrard,
Lambert
Sept 10 Ukraine A D 0-0
Oct 11 Montenegro H W 4-1 Rooney, Townsend,
Sturridge pen, og
Oct 15 Poland H W 2-0 Rooney, Gerrard
World Cup record:
Previous appearances: 13 (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966,
1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010)
Best performance: Winners 1966
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 25-1
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Stephen Wood)