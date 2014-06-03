MIAMI, June 3 Frank Lampard will captain England in their World Cup warm-up match against Ecuador, coach Roy Hodgson said on Tuesday.

Lampard, who revealed on Monday he was leaving Chelsea after 13 years with the Premier League club, has been linked with a move to a Major League Soccer club in the United States.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who will win his 104th international cap at the Sun Life Stadium on Wednesday, will lead an experimental England line-up against Ecuador.

Coach Roy Hodgson confirmed he would make changes from the team that beat Peru 3-0 at Wembley last Friday.

"There will be changes in the team," Hodgson told a news conference.

"I can't speak in detail about them because we are still to go through our team meeting, where we discuss what we expect from Ecuador, and at that time I may tell the team.

"I don't know if I have any particular thoughts or learning (from these warm-up games). I am very comfortable with the players I have brought here and I am interested to see them playing well.

"It is a preparation game in the greater realm of things, leading to the Italy game on 14 June (England's first match in the World Cup finals)."

Media reports suggest Hodgson could give Everton's Ross Barkley, Southampton's Luke Shaw, and Arsenal's Jack Wilshere and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a chance to shine, while also testing the fitness of Manchester United defender Phil Jones.

England intend to use the heat and humidity of Miami to help them prepare for similar conditions in Manaus, the Brazilian city where they will take on Italy in their first Group D game.

Hodgson said he was happy with how his players are acclimatising.

"Some of the (scientific) measurements we have done have been quite important, such as things like the players' sweat analysis," he said.

"Not every player sweats the same way, and that gives you information on what drink they use for hydration.

"We go into great detail in those areas, but at the end of the day you judge players on the performance on the field."

England will also play Uruguay and Costa Rica at the World Cup, while Ecuador take on France, Switzerland and Honduras in Group E. England's final warm-up game is against Honduras in Miami on Saturday. (Writing by Stephen Wood; editing by Martyn Herman)