LONDON England midfielder Frank Lampard has been ruled out the 2014 World Cup qualifier against San Marino with a knee injury, the Football Association said on Thursday.

England face the European minnows on Friday, four days before a sterner test against joint Group H leaders Poland.

"Frank Lampard has returned to his club for further treatment and will not be available for England's FIFA World Cup qualifier with San Marino," the FA said on their website (www.thefa.com).

"The Chelsea midfielder will return to the England squad on Sunday for assessment ahead of the away qualifier with Poland on Tuesday."

The injury to vice captain Lampard has opened a debate as to who will lead out England at Wembley on Friday, with usual captain Steven Gerrard suspended for the match.

The two most likely candidates to fill the role are Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

