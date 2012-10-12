Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
LONDON Oct 12 England 5 San Marino 0 - World Cup Group H qualifying result.
At Wembley Stadium, London
Scorers: Wayne Rooney 35pen, 70; Danny Welbeck 37, 72; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 77
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 84,654
Teams:
England: 1-Joe Hart; 3-Leighton Baines, 5-Phil Jagielka, 6-Gary Cahill, 2-Kyle Walker; 4-Michael Carrick (17-Jonjo Shelvey 65), 8-Tom Cleverley, 7-Theo Walcott (19-Aaron Lennon 10), 11-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; 10-Wayne Rooney (20-Andy Carroll 73), 9-Danny Welbeck
San Marino: 1-Aldo Simoncini; 3-Mirko Palazzi, 5-Davide Simoncini, 6-Alessandro Della Valle, 2-Fabio Vitaioli (13-Simone Bacciocchi 84); 8-Matteo Coppini (15-Lorenzo Buscarini 76), 4-Christian Brolli; 7-Enrico Cibelli, 10-Ezequiel Danilo (18-Andy Selva 79), 11-Alex Gasperoni
Referee: Gediminas Mazeika (Lithuania)
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (