LONDON Oct 12 England have called up Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling for the final World Cup qualifier against Poland on Tuesday with defender Kyle Walker suspended and midfielder Tom Cleverley injured, the FA said on Saturday.

Sterling, 18, has one England cap and played for the under-21 team when they beat San Marino 4-0 on Thursday.

Cleverley suffered a calf problem in training on Thursday and missed the 4-1 qualifying victory over Montenegro at Wembley on Friday. Walker's second-half booking in that game has ruled him out of the Poland match.

England lead Group H by a point from Ukraine and will secure automatic qualification for next year's finals in Brazil with a win over the Poles. (Writing by Justin Palmer editing by Tony Jimenez)