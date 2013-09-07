LONDON, Sept 7 England striker Daniel Sturridge has failed to recover from a thigh injury and will miss the away World Cup qualifier against Ukraine on Tuesday, the English FA said.

The in-form forward also missed England's 4-0 victory over Moldova at Wembley on Friday, a game in which fellow frontman Danny Welbeck scored twice but was booked and is suspended for the Group H game in Kiev.

With Wayne Rooney recovering from a head injury, manager Roy Hodgson has limited options up front with Southampton's Rickie Lambert again set to lead the line.

"Club England medical staff have been in constant contact with their counterparts at Liverpool Football Club since he returned there on Thursday, his injury has not progressed as had been hoped and it is now clear that Sturridge will not be fit for the match in Kiev on Tuesday evening," the FA said in a statement on Saturday.

England head the group with 15 points from seven matches ahead of Montenegro, who have played one game more, on goal difference. Ukraine have 14 points and Poland 10. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Toby Davis)