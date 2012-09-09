LONDON, Sept 9 John Terry is out of England's
World Cup soccer qualifier against Ukraine, the FA confirmed on
Sunday.
The Chelsea defender picked up an ankle injury during
England's Group H opener, a 5-0 win in Moldova on Friday.
"Following further treatment from the England medical staff
today, John Terry will not be available," a statement on the
FA's website (www.thefa.com) read.
Terry had left the squad and returned to his club.
England host Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine at Wembley Stadium
on Tuesday.
