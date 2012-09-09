LONDON, Sept 9 John Terry is out of England's World Cup soccer qualifier against Ukraine, the FA confirmed on Sunday.

The Chelsea defender picked up an ankle injury during England's Group H opener, a 5-0 win in Moldova on Friday.

"Following further treatment from the England medical staff today, John Terry will not be available," a statement on the FA's website (www.thefa.com) read.

Terry had left the squad and returned to his club.

England host Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. (Reporting By Matt Barker; Editing by Clare Fallon)