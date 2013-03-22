Understated Nadal hits top gear
PARIS To Rafa Nadal's extraordinary list of achievements in Paris, the nine-times French Open champion might well add 'Master of Understatement'.
LONDON Arsenal striker Theo Walcott has been ruled out of England's World Cup qualifiers against San Marino on Friday and Montenegro next week after picking up a groin and hip injury in training.
"(Walcott) sustained the problem in training with the national team on Thursday and will fly back on Saturday to be assessed by the Club's medical staff," Arsenal's website said.
Earlier media reports indicated the 24-year-old was likely to be out for seven to 10 days, making him doubtful for Arsenal's Premier League game against relegation-threatened Reading at the Emirates stadium on March 30.
England are second in a tight Group H, two points behind leaders Montenegro and three ahead of Poland who have a game in hand. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
The marketability of Tiger Woods will suffer following his arrest for driving under the influence, but the former world number one golfer's current sponsors will likely stay by his side, according to experts.