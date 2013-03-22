Arsenal's Theo Walcott (R) talks to Jack Wilshire during a team training session at their training ground in London Colney February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Arsenal striker Theo Walcott has been ruled out of England's World Cup qualifiers against San Marino on Friday and Montenegro next week after picking up a groin and hip injury in training.

"(Walcott) sustained the problem in training with the national team on Thursday and will fly back on Saturday to be assessed by the Club's medical staff," Arsenal's website said.

Earlier media reports indicated the 24-year-old was likely to be out for seven to 10 days, making him doubtful for Arsenal's Premier League game against relegation-threatened Reading at the Emirates stadium on March 30.

England are second in a tight Group H, two points behind leaders Montenegro and three ahead of Poland who have a game in hand. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)