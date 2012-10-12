LONDON Oct 12 England winger Theo Walcott was taken to hospital for a chest scan following a challenge described by manager Roy Hodgson as "reckless" in his team's 5-0 win over San Marino in World Cup Group H qualifying on Friday.

San Marino goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini charged into the Arsenal player in the fifth minute as Walcott tried to get on the end of a through ball.

He needed five minutes of treatment on the field before going off to be replaced by Tottenham Hotspur's Aaron Lennon.

"I think if I describe it as a reckless challenge I am being very kind," Hodgson told reporters. "It was a very fierce challenge.

"I don't believe for one minute there was any malice when he went for the ball but it was a very bad challenge that has put Theo in hospital and now we have to wait to find out the extent of his injury.

"When your goalkeeper does that I think you are very lucky if he stays on the field and not have a penalty given against you," added Hodgson after England went top of the group with seven points from three games.

"Theo has a chest injury. It puts a dampener on the evening." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)