LONDON, Sept 9 The English FA will not take any action against defender Kyle Walker who has apologised for inhaling nitrous oxide, commonly known as "laughing gas", on a night out in Sheffield during the close season.

The 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender, who is with the England squad preparing for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine in Kiev, apologised after a photograph of him inhaling the gas from a balloon was published on Sunday.

Nitrous oxide is not illegal but it can lead to medical problems and Walker admitted he had made a poor judgement.

"Now I know the health risks, it was poor judgement on my part. I hope no-one is influenced into putting their health at risk by my actions," he said in a statement issued to the media.

In a statement on their website (www.thefa.com) the FA said: "Kyle has accepted this mistake. He will not face any action under the England Player Code of Conduct. The FA and the England manager have spoken to Kyle about the matter and he has assured us it will not happen again."

Walker has played seven times for England, including in Friday's 4-0 win over Moldova, and is expected to start in his usual right-back berth for Tuesday's important Group H match in Kiev. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)