Spain's soccer team, returning home after a wretched World Cup in Brazil where the holders were eliminated in the first round, had another shock on Tuesday when their aircraft was struck by lightning as it came in to land in Madrid.

The Iberia flight, which touched down at about midday local time (1000 GMT) in the Spanish capital, was hit by a bolt of lightning but there were no negative consequences for the aircraft or the passengers, a spokeswoman for the airline confirmed.

Although such incidents are relatively common and rarely dangerous, it was perhaps a fitting end to Spain's disastrous campaign in Brazil, where they were well beaten by the Netherlands and Chile before securing a 3-0 win against another eliminated side Australia on Monday.

