ST PETERSBURG, July 25 European qualifying
competition draw for 2018 World Cup in Russia.
GROUP A
Netherlands
France
Sweden
Bulgaria
Belarus
Luxembourg
GROUP B
Portugal
Switzerland
Hungary
Faroe Islands
Latvia
Andorra
GROUP C
Germany
Czech Republic
Northern Ireland
Norway
Azerbaijan
San Marino
GROUP D
Wales
Austria
Serbia
Ireland
Moldova
Georgia
GROUP E
Romania
Denmark
Poland
Montenegro
Armenia
Kazakhstan
GROUP F
England
Slovakia
Scotland
Slovenia
Lithuania
Malta
GROUP G
Spain
Italy
Albania
Israel
FYR Macedonia
Liechtenstein
GROUP H
Belgium
Bosnia
Greece
Estonia
Cyprus
GROUP I
Croatia
Iceland
Ukraine
Turkey
Finland
The nine group winners advance directly to the World Cup
finals.
The eight runners-up with the best record against the teams
first, third, fourth and fifth in their groups proceed to
playoffs to decide the remaining four European berths.
Tournament hosts Russia are given a bye to the finals.
(Editing by Toby Davis)