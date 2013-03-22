March 22 Nothern Ireland's Group F World Cup qualifier against Russia in Belfast on Friday was postponed due to heavy snow at the Windsor Park ground.

The Irish Football Association said in a statement that both sides had agreed to reschedule the match for Saturday after officials declared the pitch unplayable.

Russia, on 12 points, lead the group with Israel and Portugal on eight from five matches. Northern Ireland are fourth with three points from four games.

