Soccer-Villareal sign striker Unal from Man City
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
March 22 Nothern Ireland's Group F World Cup qualifier against Russia in Belfast on Friday was postponed due to heavy snow at the Windsor Park ground.
The Irish Football Association said in a statement that both sides had agreed to reschedule the match for Saturday after officials declared the pitch unplayable.
Russia, on 12 points, lead the group with Israel and Portugal on eight from five matches. Northern Ireland are fourth with three points from four games.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)
MADRID, June 1 Once famous for his extravagant stepovers and ability to leave defenders in his wake, Cristiano Ronaldo has this season evolved from fleet-footed winger to penalty box predator extraordinaire.