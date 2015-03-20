ZURICH, March 20 FIFA will pay $209 million to clubs in compensation for releasing players to take part in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, world soccer's ruling body said on Friday.

"A total of $209 million will be distributed among the clubs releasing players to the participating teams in the 2018 FIFA World Cup (in Russia)," FIFA said in a statement.

"The same amount has been agreed for the 22nd edition to be staged in Qatar in 2022."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)