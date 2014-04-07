SAO PAULO, April 7 A Brazilian chef who became enchanted with Britain's most famous dish while visiting Aberdeen is poised to sell Amazonian fish and chips at the England v Italy World Cup match in Manaus this June.

Mario Valle said he would make the UK favourite using tambaqui, a large fish found in the River Amazon and famous for its meaty ribs.

He grills the fish and then fries it in sparkling water.

The exotic version of a British classic has the seal of approval from England boss Roy Hodgson, who ate some on a recent scouting trip to the region.

"He said it reminded him of the fish and chips he eats in Croydon (in London)," Valle said in a telephone interview. "The only difference is he usually takes his with vinegar."