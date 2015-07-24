A statue of Vladimir Lenin, the founder of the Soviet state, is pictured in front of Luzhniki stadium under construction in Moscow, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ST PETERSBURG Moscow's Luzhniki stadium will host both the opening match and final of the 2018 World Cup after the match schedule was confirmed by FIFA on Friday.

Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Sochi, Samara will be the quarter-final venues while St Petersburg and Moscow will stage the semi-finals.

Russia, allocated as team A1, will play in the opening match on June 14. The final will be held on July 15.

The 2017 Confederations Cup, an eight-team tournament featuring the champions of each continent plus the hosts and world champions, will be held from June 17 to July 2, FIFA said.

