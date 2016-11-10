PARIS Kingsley Coman has been ruled out injured of France's World Cup qualifier against Sweden at the Stade de France on Friday and was replaced in the squad by Thomas Lemar, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

Bayern Munich forward Coman injured his ankle and knee in Wednesday's training session, the FFF said in a statement.

Lemar, 20, has scored four goals in Ligue 1 from 10 appearances with Monaco this season.

France, who are level on seven points with Sweden on top of Group A, will also be hosting Ivory Coast in a friendly in Lens on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)