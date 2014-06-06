The FA Cup semi-final: Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur – the fan's view
LONDON Premier League title rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head at Wembley on Saturday in the first FA Cup semi-final.
PARIS France coach Didier Deschamps included Bayern Munich forward Franck Ribery, who has been suffering from lower back pains, in his 23-man World Cup squad on Monday.
The only change from the list Deschamps named last month features St Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier replacing the injured Steve Mandanda.
France face Honduras, Ecuador and Switzerland in Group E in Brazil later this month.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Stephane Ruffier (St Etienne), Mickael Landreau (Bastia)
Defenders: Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United), Lucas Digne (Paris St Germain) Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (Porto), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)
Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Paris St Germain), Clement Grenier (Olympique Lyon), Blaise Matuidi (Paris St Germain), Rio Mavuba (Lille), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United), Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad), Loic Remy (Newcastle United), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will be without central defenders Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez, both nursing minor injuries, when they face Mainz 05 on Saturday but Mats Hummels is fit to play, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.