PARIS Dec 2 France's Laurent Koscielny has been suspended for one match after being sent off in last month's World Cup playoff first leg in Ukraine and will be available for next year's finals, a FIFA spokesperson said on Monday.

The central defender was shown a straight red card in injury time for slapping an opponent and was at risk of missing the World Cup in Brazil if he had been banned for several group stage games.

The FIFA disciplinary committee, however, decided to impose only a one-match suspension on Koscielny. "The decision was notified today," a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

Koscielny served the suspension when France defeated Ukraine 3-0 in the return leg to win their playoff 3-2 on aggregate and will be available for France's opening game at the finals.

The World Cup group stage draw will take place on Friday. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Rex Gowar)