BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Germany striker Miroslav Klose scored after 23 minutes of the World Cup semi-final against Brazil on Tuesday to become the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals.

Klose had moved level with former Brazil striker Ronaldo on 15 when he scored in Germany's 2-2 draw against Ghana in the group stage.

His close range strike in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday put Germany 2-0 up in the last four clash and was his first goal in a World Cup semi-final.

Klose, 36, netted his first World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia in 2002. He has played in four World Cups and has now scored 71 goals in 136 appearances for Germany.

A lethal finisher, Klose is the best German striker of his generation.

He began his World Cup career in 2002 with five headed goals as Germany reached the final, where they lost 2-0 to Brazil with Ronaldo scoring twice to register eight for the tournament.

Four years later with Germany as hosts, Klose won the Golden Boot when he scored five goals in leading the team to the semi-finals. In 2010 he scored four goals in South Africa.

