* No Germany players injured

* Two people taken to hospital (Updates with more quotes, details)

BERLIN May 27 Two people were taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a driving event staged by team sponsor Mercedes at Germany's pre-World Cup training camp in northern Italy on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz Motorsport said in a statement that the car was being driven by German Touring Car (DTM) driver Pascal Wehrlein.

"While driving on a closed circuit...Wehrlein injured two people whom he unexpectedly encountered walking on the closed course," it said.

No players were injured but it was not immediately clear if any had been in the car at the time of the accident.

"We will work in full cooperation with the authorities in determining the exact circumstances of the accident," Mercedes said.

Mercedes Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg and Wehrlein had earlier held a news conference prior to taking the cars out on track.

"I am shocked by the accident. My thoughts are with the two people who were injured and I wish them a fast recovery," Rosberg said on Twitter.

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff said the injured were taken to hospital after being treated on the spot.

"At the moment all our thoughts are with those injured. We do not have more information at this moment," he said.

The Germans have been preparing since last week for next month's World Cup in Brazil at an Alpine hotel and will remain there until June 1. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)