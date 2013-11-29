BERLIN German players will get a bonus at next year's World Cup in Brazil only if they reach the quarter-finals, with the country's football association (DFB) willing to pay out 300,000 euros each if they lift the trophy.

Players and the DFB agreed on Friday on what they said was a success-related bonus structure, the same as they had for last year's European championship in Poland and Ukraine, where they reached the last four.

"The players are again committing with this success-dependent regulation to our performance principle," DFB chief Wolfgang Niersbach said.

Each player will get 50,000 euros if Germany reach the last eight, 100,000 euros for a semi-final spot and 150,000 for losing in the final.

Three-time World Cup winners Germany have not lifted a major trophy since Euro 96 and by the time of the Brazil tournament will have equalled their longest post-war stretch without a trophy from 1954 to 1972.

Germany have reached the semi-finals or better in their last four consecutive major tournaments (2 World Cups, 2 Euros) but have failed to win a title.

No European team has ever won the World Cup when it has been staged in South America.

