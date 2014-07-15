* Massive show of black-red-gold
* First World Cup for reunited Germany
* Players dance and sing
BERLIN, July 15 About a million jubilant Germans
welcomed their triumphant national soccer team home to Berlin on
Tuesday, many waving flags and banners saying "We are all World
Champions!" as they basked in the nation's fourth World Cup
victory.
Hundreds of thousands of revellers packed Berlin's "fan
mile", a 1.3 km stretch of road running from the west of the
capital up to the Brandenburg Gate, for a huge party. Many more
lined the streets in the city centre along the team's route.
The players danced and sang their way onto a stage at the
Gate, a potent symbol of the Cold War, dressed in black T-shirts
with the number 1 emblazoned on them and threw footballs into
the crowd.
"Without you we wouldn't be here. We are all world
champions," low-key coach Joachim Loew, affectionately known as
Jogi, told the fans, many of them holding red posters with the
words "Thanks Boys".
Young and old fans alike were decked out in Germany shirts,
many with their faces painted black, red and gold and with wigs
and bandanas in the national colours. Many had started drinking
beer hours before the team's arrival from Brazil.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it's something to
remember," said Sabine Kopf, 42, who travelled by train from the
western city of Cologne with her husband and 11-year-old son who
wore a shirt with "Jogi's Joker" on the back.
A black open-roofed bus drove the players, who jumped,
screamed, waved and held up the golden World Cup trophy, through
the streets of Berlin at a snail's pace for about 2-1/2 hours.
"I am really excited to welcome the World Cup winners during
my lifetime. I am from East Germany and this is important," said
Guenther Richter, 51, from East Berlin.
Sunday's 1-0 victory over Argentina in Rio de Janeiro marked
the first time a reunified Germany has been world champion, with
West Germany having won the trophy in 1954, 1974 and 1990.
One group of players drew attention for poking fun at their
defeated opponents by stooping low and chanting "This is how
Gauchos walk, Gauchos they walk like this", before jumping up to
shout: "This is how Germans walk, Germans they walk like this!"
PRIDE
The success of the national team since 2006, when Germany
hosted the World Cup, is widely seen as having helped Germans
take greater pride in their nationality. History had previously
made them uncomfortable about displaying such feelings.
Television channels blanketed the airwaves with coverage of
the party and newspapers dedicated whole editions to the win.
"This is what four feels like!" splashed top-selling Bild on
its front cover, with a picture of the team with hands raised.
"Welcome, World Champions!" Berliner Zeitung wrote on its
front page.
Soccer enthusiast Chancellor Angela Merkel watched the match
in Rio and had pictures taken in the dressing room with the
exhausted but jubilant players afterwards.
Some experts think the popular chancellor may expect a boost
in her ratings due to the World Cup feel-good factor. She did
not receive the team on Tuesday as she was in Croatia, leaving
Berlin mayor Klaus Wowereit to welcome the players, who signed
the city's roll of honour.
A roar went up from the crowd in the "fan mile" when the
team's plane circled overhead. "Football's coming home!"
bellowed fans when it touched down at the airport.
Captain Philipp Lahm led the team down the plane's stairs
holding above his head the golden trophy secured in Sunday's
final, with midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger close behind him
wrapped in a German flag.
"We all saw each other here in 2006. But now we've got the
damned thing," Schweinsteiger, who got a battering during the
final match and ended up with a bloody cut under his eye, told
the fans in the city centre.
Germany snatched the win in extra time with a stunning goal
from fresh-faced Mario Goetze, a 22-year-old boy wonder who got
a hero's welcome when he danced onto the Berlin stage.
"This is an unbelievable feeling. It's a dream," he beamed.
