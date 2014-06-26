Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
BRASILIA Midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari have been suspended from Ghana's World Cup team with immediate effect after they clashed with coach Kwesi Appiah and a soccer federation (GFA) official.
The GFA confirmed the decisions on their website ahead of the nation's Group G game against Portugal in Brasilia later on Thursday.
Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.