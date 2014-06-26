Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng heads a ball during a training session ahead of their 2014 World Cup against Portugal, in Brasilia, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari have been suspended from Ghana's World Cup team with immediate effect after they clashed with coach Kwesi Appiah and a soccer federation (GFA) official.

The GFA confirmed the decisions on their website ahead of the nation's Group G game against Portugal in Brasilia later on Thursday.

