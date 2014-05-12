May 12 Midfielder David Accam and defender Jeffrey Schluup were two surprise inclusions on Monday when Ghana named a provisional 26-man squad for next month's World Cup in Brazil.

Accam, who plays for Swedish club Helsingborg, has never featured for his country.

German-born Schluup, who plays for English second-tier champions Leicester City, won one cap in 2011.

Ghana, who have been drawn in Group G along with Germany, Portugal and United States, plan to cut their squad to 23 after the May 31 friendly against Netherlands in Rotterdam.

Goalkeepers: Stephen Adams (Aduana Stars), Fatau Dauda (Orlando Pirates), Adam Kwarasey (Stromsgodset)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Esperance), Jerry Akaminko (Eskisehirspor), John Boye (Stade Rennes), Samuel Inkoom (Platanias), Jonathan Mensah (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Daniel Opare (Standard Liege), Jeffrey Schluup (Leicester City), Rashid Sumaila (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: David Accam (Helsingborg), Afriyie Acquah (Parma), Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough), Emmanuel Agyemang Badu (Udinese), Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus), Christian Atsu (Vitesse Arnhem), Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Michael Essien (AC Milan), Rabiu Mohammed (Kuban Krasnodar), Sulley Muntari (AC Milan), Mubarak Wakaso (Rubin Kazan)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Sochaux), Kevin Prince Boateng (Schalke 04), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Abdul Majeed Waris (Valenciennes). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)