Soccer-Villareal sign striker Unal from Man City
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
March 26 2014 World Cup qualifying Group F results and standings on Tuesday. Northern Ireland 0 Israel 2 Azerbaijan 0 Portugal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Russia 4 4 0 0 8 0 12 Israel 6 3 2 1 15 8 11 Portugal 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 Northern Ireland 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 Azerbaijan 6 0 3 3 2 8 3 Luxembourg 5 0 2 3 2 12 2 Previous results: 2012 Sept. 7 Russia 2 Northern Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1 Portugal 2 Azerbaijan 1 Israel 1 Sept. 11 Northern Ireland 1 Luxembourg 1 Israel 0 Russia 4 Portugal 3 Azerbaijan 0 Oct. 12 Russia 1 Portugal 0 Luxembourg 0 Israel 6 Oct 16 Russia 1 Azerbaijan 0 Portugal 1 Northern Ireland 1 Israel 3 Luxembourg 0 Nov. 14 Northern Ireland 1 Azerbaijan 1 2013 March 22 Luxembourg 0 Azerbaijan 0 Israel 3 Portugal 3 Postponed on March 22 and 23 Northern Ireland v Russia Fixtures: June 7 Portugal v Russia Azerbaijan v Luxembourg Sept. 6 Israel v Azerbaijan Russia v Luxembourg Northern Ireland v Portugal Sept. 10 Russia v Israel Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Oct. 11 Portugal v Israel Luxembourg v Russia Azerbaijan v Northern Ireland Oct. 15 Israel v Northern Ireland Portugal v Luxembourg Azerbaijan v Russia (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
MADRID, June 1 Once famous for his extravagant stepovers and ability to leave defenders in his wake, Cristiano Ronaldo has this season evolved from fleet-footed winger to penalty box predator extraordinaire.