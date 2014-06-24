Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
June 24 2014 World Cup Group D results and final standings on Tuesday. Italy 0 Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 0 England 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Costa Rica* 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Uruguay* 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Italy 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 England 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 * Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous results: June 14 Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 3 England 1 Italy 2 June 19 Uruguay 2 England 1 June 20 Italy 0 Costa Rica 1 (Compiled by Savio D'Souza)
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.