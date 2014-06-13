June 13 Here is a list of World Cup holders' first matches at the next tournament, after Spain, who won in 2010, were trounced 5-1 by the Netherlands in Salvador, Brazil, on Friday. Uruguay won the first World Cup in 1930, but declined to take part in the next competition in 1934. The list therefore starts with 1934 winners, Italy. Year Previous winners Opening Game 1938 Italy (1934) Italy 2-1 Norway (aet) 1950 Italy (1938) Sweden 3-2 Italy 1954 Uruguay (1950) Uruguay 2-0 Czechoslovakia 1958 W.Germany (1954) Argentina 1-3 W.Germany 1962 Brazil (1958) Brazil 2-0 Mexico 1966 Brazil (1962) Brazil 2-0 Bulgaria 1970 England (1966) England 1-0 Romania 1974 Brazil (1970) Brazil 0-0 Yugoslavia 1978 W.Germany (1974) W.Germany 0-0 Poland 1982 Argentina (1978) Argentina 0-1 Belgium 1986 Italy (1982) Bulgaria 1-1 Italy 1990 Argentina (1986) Argentina 0-1 Cameroon 1994 Germany (1990) Germany 1-0 Bolivia 1998 Brazil (1994) Brazil 2-1 Scotland 2002 France (1998) France 0-1 Senegal 2006 Brazil (2002) Brazil 1-0 Croatia 2010 Italy (2006) Italy 1-1 Paraguay 2014 Spain (2010) Spain 1-5 Netherlands (source: FIFA website) (Compiled by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Ken Ferris)