SAO PAULO, June 10 An Argentine man blacklisted for involvement in soccer violence was deported hours after landing in Brazil on Monday, as the country beefs up security before the World Cup, a spokesman for the Brazilian federal police said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old was included on a list provided by Argentine authorities of more than 2,000 members of soccer fan clubs known as "barras bravas," which are notoriously violent in Argentina.

"He arrived at Guarulhos (international airport) around 9 a.m. yesterday and was sent back to Argentina around 10 p.m.," a spokesman for the federal police told Reuters. "It was the first case we had so far."

More than 50,000 Argentine fans are expected to come to Brazil for the World Cup, many driving across the border in cars and buses.

Although deadly incidents are rare at World Cups, Argentine barras bravas have a history of violence, from stabbing English fans in Mexico in 1986 to fighting each other during the last tournament in South Africa four years ago.

Brazil's federal police did not want to identify the deported Argentine, but local media said his name was Daniel Atardo, a member of the Rosario Central fan club.

He was accompanied by a woman whose name was not on the black list, and his final destination was Rio de Janeiro, police said.

Brazil is hosting this year's World Cup from June 12 to July 13. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Ossian Shine)