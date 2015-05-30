Re-elected FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures during news conference after an extraordinary Executive Committee meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH FIFA will not make any changes to the allocation of World Cup slots among the six continents for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments in Russia and Qatar, president Sepp Blatter said on Saturday.

Europe will have 13 places, Africa 5, S.America 4.5, Asia 4.5, Concacaf 3.5 and Oceania 0.5, while hosts Russia qualify automatically in 2018 and Qatar in 2022.

A half place means that the team in question has to play off over two legs against a team from another continent for a place in the finals.

UEFA president Michel Platini had on Thursday warned that cutting the number of European teams at the finals was "a red line that must not be crossed".

The decision was good news for South America which had feared losing half a place despite a good performance in Brazil last year, where five of the continent's six teams got past the second round.

It also left Oceania without a guaranteed place, with the top side in the region instead having to playoff with a team from another continent.

That has proved a difficult task in the past, with New Zealand losing 9-3 on aggregate to Mexico in a two-leg playoff for a place in Brazil.

"The same distribution has been accepted by everyone although some were more grumpy than others," Blatter told reporters.

In October 2013, Blatter had said that he wanted Africa and Asia to have more places. In April, he said that CONCACAF should have four full places rather than 3.5.

(editing by Justin Palmer)