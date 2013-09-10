LONDON, Sept 10 Switzerland and Russia moved closer to places in next year's World Cup with wins in early matches in their qualifiers on Tuesday.

Switzerland beat Norway 2-0 in Oslo and could qualify for the finals in Brazil if results in Tuesday's later Group E matches go their way.

The Swiss, already top of the group, moved on to 18 points from eight matches, seven clear of Norway, after goals from Fabian Schaer gave them victory.

Russia have their fate in their hands after beating Israel 3-1 in St Petersburg to leapfrog Portugal at the top of Group F.

Russia have 18 points and, after goals from Vasili Berezutskiy, Alexander Kokorin and Denis Glushakov secured Tuesday's victory, will clinch a place in Brazil if they win their final two matches in Luxembourg and Azerbaijan next month.

They lead Portugal, who did not play on Tuesday, by a point.

The result effectively ended Israel's hopes of a first World Cup finals appearance since their only show in 1970.

Finland kept alive their faint hopes of a second-place finish in Group I with Roman Eremenko converting a 74th minute penalty in a 1-0 win away to Georgia.

Sweden's 1-0 win over Kazakhstan, thanks to a goal in 27 seconds from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, means Germany will have to wait to seal a place in the finals even if they beat the Faroe Islands as expected in later action.

In all, 23 World Cup qualifiers were being played in Europe with others in South America, where Argentina and Colombia could both qualify later on Tuesday, Africa, Asia and CONCACAF.

Earlier, Jordan qualified for the intercontinental playoff against the eventual fifth-placed South American team after beating Uzbekistan in the Asian playoff.

Jordan, dreaming of a first World Cup finals appearance, won 9-8 on penalties after the second leg ended 1-1 after extra time and 2-2 on aggregate in Tashkent. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)