LONDON Oct 15 Russia and Bosnia grabbed two of Europe's four remaining automatic spots for next year's World Cup finals on Tuesday, consigning Portugal and Greece to the playoffs.

Fireworks were let off across Bosnia as they celebrated reaching their first major tournament as an independent nation by clinching top spot in Group G when Vedad Ibisevic's 68th-minute winner earned a 1-0 victory in Lithuania.

Greece were behind Bosnia on goal difference before their match at home to Liechtenstein and the 2004 European champions knew they needed a slip-up from the leaders to snatch top spot.

The Greeks quickly got on with their job as Dimitris Salpingidis put them ahead after seven minutes with a tap-in before Giorgos Karagounis doubled the lead in the 81st for a 2-0 win that ultimately was not enough to stop a big Bosnian party.

The former Yugoslav republic will be joined in Brazil by Fabio Capello's Russia, who needed to merely avoid defeat in Azerbaijan to take top spot in Group F ahead of Portugal.

They did just that as they were held 1-1 in Baku, despite giving Portugal, who were comfortably ahead against Luxembourg, a glimmer of hope after conceding in the 90th minute having led for most of the game with Roman Shirokov's 15th-minute opener.

It meant that despite goals from Silvestre Varela, Nani and Helder Postiga giving Portugal a 3-0 win at home to bottom side Luxembourg, they finished a point behind Russia and will have to make do with a two-legged playoff next month.

The remaining two automatic berths for European teams are up for grabs later on Tuesday, with world champions Spain, France, England and Ukraine in the hunt to join already qualified Belgium, Italy, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland in Brazil.

Playoff spots for the best eight of the nine group runners-up offer finals tickets for four more of the continent's sides. The draw for next month's ties takes place in Zurich on Oct. 21. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris)