* Debutants Bosnia and holders Spain book tickets for finals

* England and Russia also claim places at 2014 tournament

* Portugal, France and Greece among those consigned to playoffs

* Denmark unlucky runners-up to miss out on playoff spot (Updates after later games)

By Sonia Oxley

Oct 15 First-timers Bosnia joined holders Spain, England and Russia in grabbing Europe's remaining automatic spots for the 2014 World Cup finals on Tuesday as the last round of group matches ended in joy, despair and shattered nerves.

Fireworks lit the skies across Bosnia as they celebrated qualifying for their first major tournament as an independent nation, while bigger European names like France, Portugal and Greece were consigned to the playoffs.

There was heartbreak for Denmark, who pummelled Malta 6-0 to finish second behind Italy in Group B but were the unlucky team to miss out on the playoff spots available for the eight best runners-up from the nine European groups.

Iceland kept alive their hopes of reaching their first finals when a 1-1 draw in Norway ensured they finished second behind Group E winners Switzerland to put them in the hat for next week's draw for November's two-legged ties.

The other countries who also get another chance to snap up a ticket to Brazil are Romania, Ukraine, Sweden and Croatia.

World and European champions Spain secured top spot in Group I with a 2-0 win at home to Georgia thanks to goals from Alvaro Negredo and Juan Mata, finishing three points ahead of the French who beat Finland 3-0.

France, who have complained the seeding system for the playoffs is unfair, look unlikely to be seeded for the draw because of their world ranking which means they could face a tricky clash with another big footballing nation.

England breathed a sigh of relief when Steven Gerrard scored in the 88th minute against Poland to seal a 2-0 win after his side had held a slender lead from Wayne Rooney's opener while Group H rivals Ukraine racked up eight goals against San Marino in the forlorn hope of any slip-up at Wembley.

World Cup 2018 hosts Russia, who needed to avoid a heavy defeat in Azerbaijan to guarantee top spot in Group F ahead of Portugal, did just that as they were held 1-1 in Baku.

Fabio Capello's side gave Portugal, who were comfortably ahead against Luxembourg, a glimmer of hope after conceding in the 90th having led through Roman Shirokov's 15th-minute opener.

It meant that despite goals from Silvestre Varela, Nani and Helder Postiga giving Portugal a 3-0 win at home to bottom side Luxembourg, they finished a point behind Russia and will have to make do with a playoff place.

BOSNIAN PARTY

Bosnians, on the other hand, will be celebrating long into the night after clinching top spot in Group G when Vedad Ibisevic's 68th-minute winner earned a 1-0 victory in Lithuania.

Greece were behind Bosnia on goal difference before their match at home to Liechtenstein and the 2004 European champions knew they needed a slip-up from the leaders to snatch top spot.

The Greeks quickly got on with their job as Dimitris Salpingidis put them ahead after seven minutes with a tap-in before Giorgos Karagounis doubled the lead in the 81st for a 2-0 win that ultimately was not enough to stop a big Bosnian party.

"This is crazy, everybody is overjoyed, screaming and dancing," said 15-year-old pupil Matea Perovic, who was heading to a fan zone in Sarajevo where the team was scheduled to appear for a late-night celebration upon their return from Kaunas.

Five European teams had already cracked open the bubbly to celebrate their places at the World Cup finals before this last round of matches but it did not stop some of them adding a few more goals for good measure.

Group C winners Germany fought back from two goals down to beat runners-up Sweden 5-3 thanks to a hat-trick from Andre Schuerrle on an evening when midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger earned his 100th cap.

There was also another victory for Group D winners and 2010 World Cup runners-up Netherlands, who overcame Turkey 2-0 away to deny their hosts a place in the playoffs as Romania overtook them in the standings with a 2-0 win at home to Estonia.

Already-qualified Italy and Belgium ended their campaigns on more modest notes with 2-2 and 1-1 draws against Armenia and Wales respectively, while Switzerland beat Slovenia 1-0 to deny the visitors a chance of the Group E runners-up spot that went to Iceland. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris)