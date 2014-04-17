LONDON, April 17 Reuters will be publishing our soccer World Cup preview package over three days from April 28, times to be confirmed.

The extensive package, produced by our correspondents around the globe, will comprise the following items for each of the 32 competing teams:

Prospects - 500/700 word overview of each team's form, chances, relevant history etc in the June 12-July 13 tournament in Brazil.

Coach profile - 400/600 word profile on each national team coach.

Star player - 300/800 word profile of the key player in each team - longer stories for world superstars, shorter for lesser-known players from long-shot nations.

Penpix - Two/three paragraph items on the 23 players likely to make up each country's squad.

Results - Tabulated list of each country's results since August 2012 (the start of 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign) Odds pack.

We will also provide short history of the World Cup, a list of previous finals and a statbox with the key betting odds for 2014.

The package will be published over three days.

Day One - Groups A, B and C

Day Two - Groups D, E and F

Day Three Groups G and H, history, results and betting statbox.

The package will be repeated, with relevant updates and with updated penpix following the official squad announcement deadline of June 2.