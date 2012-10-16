Australia's Tim Cahill (R) fights for the ball with Iraq's Samal Saeed during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Doha October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

Two late headers helped rescue Australia from another West Asia nightmare as they overcame a stubborn Iraq 2-1 in Qatar on Tuesday to kick-start their stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Socceroos moved into second place in Asian zone Group B following their first win of the pool after Tim Cahill and substitute Archie Thompson scored in the final 10 minutes in Doha to cancel out Alaa Abdul Zahra's opener for Iraq.

After a shock loss away to Jordan last month and a goalless draw in Oman, Australia coach Holger Osieck was delighted his side now face three of their last four qualifiers at home and do not have to return to the heat of West Asia.

"Of course it's a relief now, considering the fact that we don't have to travel to that area (West Asia) again for the next couple of years," Osieck told Fox News.

"Now we are on home soil and we play in front of a home crowd and all the problems you have when you travel to this area are gone."

The defeat left 2007 Asian champions Iraq, forced to play home matches in Qatar because of security issues at home, bottom of the group on two points from four games.

Japan (10 points) and Australia (five) hold the two automatic qualifying berths for Brazil ahead of Oman (five) who beat Jordan (four) 2-1 on Tuesday.

"We are back on track...we are on five points and we are now in a position where we can get through on our own effort and not depend on anybody else," Osieck said.

GIVE CREDIT

Australia had dominated possession but wasted good chances in Doha and they looked set to go a fourth match in the group without victory.

Iraq, happy to sit back and counter-attack, offered little in attack with captain and striker Younus Mahood left frustrated at having to chase hopeful long balls.

But after the Socceroos squandered possession, a more accurate punt from Iraq in the 73rd minute was skilfully flicked down by Mahmood into the path of substitute Zahra, who slotted the ball into the corner of Mark Schwarzer's goal.

Osieck, under fire at home for not giving younger players a chance and sticking by the old guard, was then forced to rejig his team when striker Robbie Kruse was forced off with an ankle problem, leading to the 33-year-old Thompson's introduction.

The German's mood on the touchline shortly after when Cahill connected with Matt McKay's outswinging corner in the 80th minute to score with a trademark header.

The visitors pressed for the winner and substitute Tommy Oar was allowed space and time to deliver a cross from the left which Thompson, who once scored 13 goals in a World Cup qualifier, flicked into the corner of the net in the 84th minute.

"I have to give credit to the boys, not only for the finish, but over the game they dominated," Osieck added.

"I think we created an excellent game, but you see how it goes. They have one opportunity and they score from it.

"It was very fortunate that the two guys came on (Thompson and Oar) and made an impact."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Ed Osmond)