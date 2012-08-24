DUBLIN Aug 24 Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni named Everton winger Seamus Coleman in his squad to open their World Cup qualifying campaign against Kazakhstan next month as he rebuilds after a disappointing Euro 2012 and the retirement of key players.

On Friday winger Damien Duff, 33, joined veteran goalkeeper Shay Given in retirement after a poor Euro 2012 campaign in which Ireland lost all three of their matches.

Wigan midfielder James McCarthy, who like Coleman missed out on Euro 2012, will also feature in the squad for Ireland's opening qualifier in Kazakhstan on Sept. 7 and a friendly against Oman on Sept. 11.

Robbie Keane, who at 32 years old is also approaching the end of his career, was included, while Sunderland's Keiren Westwood looks set to start the World Cup campaign as first-choice keeper.

Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers - Keiren Westwood (Sunderland), David Forde (Millwall), Darren Randolph (Motherwell FC)

Defenders: Marc Wilson (Stoke), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Sean St Ledger (Leicester City), Darren O'Dea (Toronto), Stephen Ward (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Stephen Kelly (Fulham), Paul McShane (Hull City)

Midfielders - Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Darron Gibson (Everton), James McCarthy (Wigan Athletic), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Joey O'Brien (West Ham United), Aiden McGeady (Spartak Moscow),Andy Keogh (Millwall FC), James McClean (Sunderland)

Forwards - Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Kevin Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Mehaffey)