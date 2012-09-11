TEL AVIV, Sept 11 Impressive Russia made it two
2014 World Cup qualifying wins from two under Fabio Capello
after Alexander Kerzhakov scored twice in a 4-0 Group F
demolition of Israel on Tuesday.
Russia, criticised at home for not scoring more in their 2-0
win over Northern Ireland in Moscow on Friday, produced an
assured and clinical performance on a warm, humid night in Tel
Aviv.
Kerzhakov scored his first from a free kick after seven
minutes and fellow striker Kokorin doubled the lead 11 minutes
later.
Kerzhakov broke free of Israel's disorganised defence to
slot home his second on 64 and substitute Victor Fayzulin was
left unmarked to complete the rout.
Defeat for Israel was one of the worst they have suffered at
home in the past two decades and dealt a severe blow to their
qualification hopes for Brazil 2014 after they managed a 1-1
draw against Azerbaijan in Baku on Friday.
It marked a continued bad run for Israel's new coach, Eli
Guttman who has yet to win any game since taking over last
December, having lost four matches and drawn two.
(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Justin Palmer)