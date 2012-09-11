TEL AVIV, Sept 11 Impressive Russia made it two 2014 World Cup qualifying wins from two under Fabio Capello after Alexander Kerzhakov scored twice in a 4-0 Group F demolition of Israel on Tuesday.

Russia, criticised at home for not scoring more in their 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in Moscow on Friday, produced an assured and clinical performance on a warm, humid night in Tel Aviv.

Kerzhakov scored his first from a free kick after seven minutes and fellow striker Kokorin doubled the lead 11 minutes later.

Kerzhakov broke free of Israel's disorganised defence to slot home his second on 64 and substitute Victor Fayzulin was left unmarked to complete the rout.

Defeat for Israel was one of the worst they have suffered at home in the past two decades and dealt a severe blow to their qualification hopes for Brazil 2014 after they managed a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan in Baku on Friday.

It marked a continued bad run for Israel's new coach, Eli Guttman who has yet to win any game since taking over last December, having lost four matches and drawn two. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Justin Palmer)