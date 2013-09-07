TEL AVIV, Sept 7 Israel's hopes of securing at least a playoff position for a place in next year's World Cup finals suffered a major blow after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Azerbaijan in Group F on Saturday.

Israel enjoyed the bulk of possession and mounted attack after attack on the Azeri goal, but were stunned just after the hour when Rahid Amirguliyev let fly from 25 metres with a powerful rising shot that beat keeper Dudu Aouate.

Itay Shechter gave the home team hope with an equaliser on 73 minutes after one of the few moves that did find a free man in front of goal and he had an easy task in slotting the ball home from close range.

Israel have 12 points from seven games, three behind Russia and five less than leaders Portugal who have played a game more.

Israel travel to face Russia on Tuesday and play Portugal away next month before concluding their campaign at home to Northern Ireland. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Justin Palmer)