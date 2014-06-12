RIO DE JANEIRO, June 12 Italy left-back Mattia De Sciglio will miss Saturday's Group D opener against England in Manaus after picking up a thigh muscle strain in training.

Italy team doctor Enrico Castellacci told reporters that the tests had found a strain rather than a torn muscle and that De Sciglio would stay with the team as he looks to regain fitness.

De Sciglio was expected to start for the Azzurri against Roy Hodgson's side.

The defender could yet be fit for Italy's second game against Costa Rica on June 20 but in the meantime coach Cesare Prandelli will have to rejig his defence.

Ignazio Abate and Giorgio Chiellini could both fill-in at left-back in an orthodox back four or Prandelli could be tempted to go with a three man back line. (Reporting By Simon Evans, Editing by Nigel Hunt)