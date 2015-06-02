Celta eye famous upset of injury-hit Man United
MADRID Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.
Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Ivory Coast:
Women's World Cup record:
Previous appearances in finals: 0
Best performance: N/A
Drawn in Group B with Germany, Norway and Thailand
- -
Coach: Clementine Toure
Led Ivory Coast to a third place finish at the second appearance at the finals of the African Women's Championship. Was previously a member of the Equatorial Guinea coaching staff in 2008 when they won the African Women's Championship at home.
- -
Key players: Ines Nrehy. Age: 21. Forward
The dynamic forward led her team in scoring at last year's African Women's Championship with three goals. She is known for her power and clinical finishing touch.
- -
FIFA world ranking: 67th
- -
How they qualified: Third place at the 2014 African Women’s Championship
- -
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Lydie Saki, Domonique Thiamale, Cynthia Djohore
Defenders: Fatou Coulibaly, Djelika Coulibaly, Nina Kpaho, Miriam Diakite, Fernande Tchetche, Sophie Aguie, Raymonde Kacou
Midfielders: Rita Akaffou, Ida Guehai, Christine Lohoues, Binta Diakite, Jessica Aby, Aminata Haidara
Forwards: Nadege Essoh, Ines Nrehy, Sandrine Niamien, Ange Nguessan, Rebecca Elloh, Josee Nahi, Nadege Cisse
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Frank Pingue)
