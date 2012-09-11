Australia face a fight to reach the World Cup after they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat away to Jordan on Tuesday to leave the Socceroos still searching for their first win in the fourth round of Asian qualifying.

The atmosphere at the King Abdullah Stadium in Amman was electric after outsiders Jordan, thrashed 6-0 by Japan in June, claimed an unlikely win thanks to second-half goals by Hassan Abdel-Fattah Mahmoud and Amer Deeb.

Australia pulled a goal back through substitute Archie Thompson late on but poor finishing and frantic defending allowed Jordan to claim the memorable win.

Jordan are now in second place on four points in Group B and in one of the pool's two qualifying berths for a place at the finals in Brazil in 2014.

