Kazakhstan's Valeri Korobkin (L) chases Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the Astana Arena stadium in Astana September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

ASTANA Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted after just 27 seconds as he led his side to a 1-0 win over Kazakhstan in a World Cup qualifier to consolidate second place in Group C.

Captain Ibrahimovic notched up Sweden's fastest goal since Hjalmar Lorichs scored 12 seconds into a friendly against Finland in 1912.

Kazakhstan attacked down the flanks but failed to trouble Swedish keeper Andreas Isaksson.

Ibrahimovic had several opportunities to put the game out of reach but the PSG striker wasted several chances from free kicks around the penalty area.

"We didn't play quite as we wanted but I honestly don't care about that now," Sweden coach told TV station Kanal 5 after the game.

With Austria due to host Ireland and Germany playing the Faroe Islands later on Tuesday, the result strengthened Sweden's grip on second place in the standing with 17 points.

Germany lead the group on 19 points, with Austria in third on 11 points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Pritha Sarkar)