Midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, who is on loan at Sunderland, has returned home to South Korea in a bid to recover from injury in time for next month's World Cup in Brazil.

The player, loaned out by English Premier League rivals Swansea City last year, has missed Sunderland's last three games with tendonitis of the knee.

"Although I had long since felt pain in my knee, I endured it and played. But my injury has got worse," Ki told reporters on his arrival in Korea.

"I received treatment for three weeks but it hasn't gotten any better. I cannot even run right now and I want to play an important role at the World Cup."

Ki, who has won 56 caps, also featured at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Korea, drawn in Group H with Belgium, Russia and Algeria, will be playing at their eighth consecutive World Cup finals.

