May 23 The row over Queens Park Rangers defender Yun Suk-young's absence from South Korea's pre-World Cup camp continues to simmer with the Asians denying they gave permission for the player to stay in England.

QPR will meet Derby County in the Championship (second division) playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday with the winner earning promotion to the Premier League.

QPR manager Harry Redknapp said Yun was available for the clash after being given permission by the Koreans but the Yonhap news agency quoted an unnamed Korea Football Association (KFA) official on Friday disputing the claims.

"We've never given QPR the permission to keep Yun Suk-young (for the match)," the official said.

"For the past few days, QPR officials haven't answered our calls. Coach Redknapp's comments make no sense at all."

Yun, who was scheduled to arrive on May 14, is the only Korean player in the 23-man squad missing from the camp, the report added.

