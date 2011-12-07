Brazil has moved closer to overturning a ban on alcoholic drinks at sports venues, drafting a bill that would allow for their sale at 2014 World Cup matches out of deference to world soccer's governing body FIFA.

The "2014 World Cup Law", detailing the proposed change, was presented by a commission of lawmakers on Tuesday, Agencia Camara, the news agency for Brazil's lower house of congress, reported.

The legislation, which still needs approval at three separate stages, is a pointed concession to FIFA who want to protect the commercial interests of their sponsors.

However, it also allows for 300,000 tickets to be sold at half-price to pensioners, students and the handicapped among others in a return concession by FIFA to Brazil.

If the law were to be passed, selling drinks would become legal at grounds throughout the country, not just those staging World Cup matches, though only in the stadiums' licensed bars and restaurants.

Deputy Vicente Candido, who wrote the bill, described it as a "necessary security measure", Agencia Camara said.

The discounted ticket prices would be capped at a maximum of 50 Brazilian real each in the bill's proposal, though FIFA have been granted the right to fix the exact price.

The commission will vote on the bill next week and if passed, it will then go to the lower house, which could vote on it before the end of the year, and from there to the senate.

The bill is a result of discussions between President Dilma Rousseff's government and FIFA over their conflicting demands, which have included protection of sponsors and facilitating visas for foreign visitors to the country.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)