Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO Brazil will play Croatia in a Group A match in Sao Paulo on Thursday.
Where: The Corinthians arena, Sao Paulo
Capacity: 61,606When: Thursday, June 12, 1700 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)Referee: TBCProbable teams:Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar, 6-Marcelo, 3-Thiago Silva, 4-David Luiz, 2-Dani Alves, 8-Paulinho, 17-Luiz Gustavo, 11-Oscar, 10-Neymar, 9-Fred, 7-Hulk.
Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 11-Darijo Srna, 5-Vedran Corluka, 6-Dejan Lovren, 2-Sime Vrsaljko; 18-Ivica Olic, 7-Ivan Rakitic, 10-Luka Modric, 20-Mateo Kovacic, 4-Ivan Perisic; 9-Nikica Jelavic.
Key stats:
- Brazil have played in the opening game of a World Cup on three previous occasions, beating Scotland (1998) and Mexico (1950) and drawing with Yugoslavia (1974).
- Croatia have failed to register a win in their last four games at the World Cup finals. Their last victory was a 2-1 win over Italy in June 2002.
- Brazil have won their opening game at the last eight World Cup tournaments.
Previous meetings: There have been two between the teams. The first was a 1-1 draw in a 2005 friendly in Split, the other a 1-0 win for Brazil in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup.Last meeting: June 13, 2006, Berlin, Germany, World Cup group stage - Brazil 1 Croatia 0
(Compiled by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MONTE CARLO World number two Novak Djokovic came close to an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters but finally emerged triumphant with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 second-round victory against France's Gilles Simon on Tuesday.