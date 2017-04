Nigeria's goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama makes a save during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Iran at the Baixada stadium in Curitiba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (BRAZIL - Tags: SOCCER SPORT WORLD CUP) - RTR3U4IW

CURITIBA Brazil African champions Nigeria could not break through against resilient Iran in a tepid first half that finished 0-0 in their World Cup Group F clash on Monday.

Nigeria dominated possession for long periods but created few chances, with Iran closest to breaking the deadlock when Vincent Enyeama produced a fine save to beat out Reza Ghoochannejhad's header from a corner.

(Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ken Ferris)